On the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces continue drone strikes.

Drone units from the 121st and 122nd Motor Rifle Regiments targeted militants from the Ukrainian National Guard’s 13th “Khartiya” Brigade near the village of Gusinka.

Adding info:💥🇺🇦 Photos of the communications center in Kramatorsk destroyed in today’s strike.

Adding: Ukraine’s state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, reports damage to rail infrastructure following overnight strikes in the Zhitomir, Rovno, and Vinnitsa regions. The most serious destruction was reported in the Zhitomir region.

“Repair work is still ongoing in the Zhitomir region, where railway tracks suffered significant damage after a large number of drones struck the area,” the company said, adding that train delays are expected on routes toward Korosten.

A report from The Washington Post published on March 6, 2026, states that Russia is providing Iran with targeting intelligence to strike American forces in the Middle East. This marks the first significant indication of another major world power becoming indirectly involved in the current conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

➡️ Russia has reportedly shared the locations and movements of U.S. warships, aircraft, and radar systems since the conflict escalated on February 28, 2026.

➡️Satellite Imagery: The assistance includes satellite data that helps Iran identify specific bases, military personnel locations, and logistics flows.

➡️Analysts suggest this intelligence sharing fills a critical gap for Iran, which lacks a sophisticated satellite constellation of its own to track mobile U.S. assets.

➡️ One official cited in the report described Russia's support as a "pretty comprehensive effort" to assist Iranian retaliatory strikes.

➡️ Spokesperson Anna Kelly downplayed the impact of the intelligence, stating that the Iranian regime is being "absolutely crushed" and its military capabilities are being decimated despite the aid.

➡️When questioned about the report, President Trump dismissed the inquiry as "stupid," comparing it to more pressing issues the administration is addressing.

ℹ️ Formally Iran and Russia have signed a comprehensive strategic Partnership agreement but not a military alliance. So support like this is likely possible as we witnessed in the sharing of the Shahed drone technologies.

