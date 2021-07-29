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I Am Sending You Out As Sheep In The Midst Of Wolves - Matthew 10:16-25
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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32 views • July 29, 2021
Jesus warns his disciples that he is sending them out as sheep in the midst of wolves. The World does not look upon the ambassadors of the Gospel kindly. Rather, they like their chops in eager anticipation of feasting on us. Still, Jesus is Lord of All and blesses our efforts.

We also consider

- The humility of faith
- What is Christian Wisdom?
- How are we to be "unalloyed?" What does that even mean

We will answer these questions and more as we discuss Matthew 10:5-15


Join us as we go verse by verse through the Gospel of Matthew. Jesus IS the Messiah who fulfills the promises of the prophets!!

We post videos on YouTube, BitChute, GAbTV, Brighteon and YouTube

Check out our Playlist of Matthew Deep Dives

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/CLcTUELtQiqt/

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=ebc5e084-8508-4e58-a179-f570c47732b9&;index=1

YouTube www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLYZIPGFp5u2ppCwpvnDqGswfYScyAUw24

You can find our channels with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/matthias76

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!
Keywords
biblejesussalvationbible teachingsound bible teachingbook of matthewgods gracejesus is lordjesus disciplesgospel of matthewjesus authoritygospel authoritygods power
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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