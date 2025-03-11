Three months in 30 seconds!

Maskirovka>>> https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_military_deception

i write; "we are the enemy of state, dont the terrorist i think, dont a fact - but we are treated like a terrorist..."

"Karl Polanyi warned that without heavy government regulation and oversight, unfettered and unregulated capitalism degenerates into a Mafia capitalism and a Mafia political system." Chris Hedges

"Serial killers ruin families. Corporate and political and religious psychopaths ruin economies and societies." Robert Hare

"The main media bias is in favor of the thieves who stole our country and economy, and own the mainstream media companies. The omnipresent mainstream media is the greatest weapon of oppression humanity has ever known." David DeGraw

"The greatest threat to our world and its peace comes from those who want war, who prepare for it, and who, by holding out vague promises of future peace or by instilling fear of foreign aggression, try to make us accomplices to their plans." Hermann Hesse

"People shouldn't expect the mass media to do investigative stories. That job belongs to the 'fringe' media." Ted Koppel - broadcast journalist

"A cynical, mercenary, demagogic press will produce in time a people as base as itself." Joseph Pulitzer

"Over 75% of people get all their information from the television. In fact, the only truth most people know is what they get over the television. There is an entire generation of people who did not know anything that didn´t come out of this tube." Daniel Estulin, 2015

"Most Americans and Europeans get their news from state-controlled television, under the misconception that reporters are meant to serve the public. In fact, reporters do not serve the public. Reporters are paid employees and serve the media owners, whose company's shares are traded on Wall Street." Daniel Estulin, 2015

"The World Economic Forum's (WEF) agenda matches goals set out by the United Nations Agenda 2030. In the future, the less-developed world will not rise to the developed, rather the other way, as advanced civilizations must go down to their living standards to become 'sustainable'." TOTT News, 2020

"Al Gore, a career reportedly became a billionaire just a few years after leaving his last government job as Vice President of the United States. He achieved this miracle through various "green" business deals. Such deals usually involve the ancient mercantilist practice of bribing politicians for a special favor or subsidy. The bribe-giver becomes wealthy, and the politicians granting the favor/subsidy have the funds to finance the next campaign. Let's call it crony environmentalism." Lew Rockwell

"The Clinton Foundation has received more than $1 billion over the years to purchase HIV/AIDS drugs for poor people in Africa, Asia, and elsewhere. However, a unit set up to receive the money-the Clinton Foundation HIV/AIDS Initiative, Inc., which was run by Ira Magaziner, a Clinton administration veteran with close ties to Hillary-clearly spent far, far less than it took in. In fact, the unit's accounting practices were so shoddy that its license was revoked by the state of Massachusetts." Ken Silverstein

"Our public coffers being emptied to benefit major corporations and financial institutions working in close alliance with, and passing on remarkable sums of money to, the representatives of "the people" - kleptocracy on a scale to dazzle." William J. Astore

"The inert masses are mentally and spiritually ill equipped to deal with reality; so they block it out of their minds - aided, of course, by the corporate media and the propaganda apparatus of the government, itself. This is why fantasy is freely substituted for reality; plutocracy is mistaken for democracy, and the majority of the people do not know the difference." Charles Sullivan, 2008