Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The US Embassy in Moscow is urging all Americans in Russia to depart IMMEDIATELY!
55 views
channel image
Rudyk Report
Published a day ago |
Shop now

The US Embassy in Moscow is urging all Americans in Russia to depart immediately.

This warning may be the result of newly emerging news that Russia is about to escalate the war in Ukraine with new mobilization.

Please visit my affiliate links to help support this channel

Rudyk Report Affiliate Link

Keywords
bidenputinbombingmoscowcitizensus embassyseymour hershnord stream 2departnord stream 2 bombing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket