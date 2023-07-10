Quo Vadis





July 9, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Visionary Ivan for July 7, 2023.





This Message of Our Lady was given to Visionary Ivan on the occasion of the Friday prayer meeting.





The visionary Ivan had the honor of receiving an appearance on July 7, 2023 over the course of the evening.





Let's see together what he passed on to us.”





Here are the words reported by the seer Ivan:

“Tonight, Our Lady appeared in Medjugorje with a particular joy in her heart.





The seer Ivan tells us that Our Lady greeted us with her usual maternal greeting, saying 'Praise be Jesus, my dear children.'.”





“Then, Our Lady stretched out her hands on all those present, praying in the Aramaic language, especially for the sick and priests present.





It was a time of deep prayer and great emotion for those who were present.”





“Subsequently, Our Lady devoted a lot of time to prayer, for peace in the world.





With her motherly heart, she offered supplications to God so that peace may reign among all nations and peoples.”





“During the apparition, Our Lady also blessed all the sacred objects present.





Her maternal blessing has extended to all who rely on her with faith and love.”





“Finally, Our Lady had a long private conversation with the visionary Eevahn.





The details of this conversation remain between the two of them, but we can imagine how precious and intimate it was.”





“With a bright greeting and a cross drawn in the air, Our Lady left Medjugorje with the words 'Go in peace, my dear children'.





Her maternal presence and love always accompany us.”





“Even today, Our Lady continues to pray for peace in the world.





Her message of love, conversion, and hope resonates loudly in the hearts of all who open up to her call.”





Medjugorje is certainly an impressive phenomenon - although the Church has not yet officially recognized it - it attracts millions of pilgrims to this shrine in Herzegovina every year.





In 1993, Ivan married American Laureen Murphy with whom he has four children and lives between Boston and Medjugorje.





Visionary Ivan travels the world a lot and tells people about his extraordinary experience.





Original text from: papaboys.org





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrJddMUXpIc