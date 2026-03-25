Trump's Impact on Gulf Control and Petrodollar, an interview with Larry Johnson

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Is Donald Trump accelerating a global financial shift? As Gulf influence shifts and oil trade dynamics evolve, cracks in the petrodollar system are becoming visible. With new alliances forming and currencies competing, the balance of global power may be quietly transforming faster than expected.
#Trump #Petrodollar #GlobalEconomy #OilMarkets #Geopolitics #FinancialShift
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