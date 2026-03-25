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Trump's Impact on Gulf Control and Petrodollar, an interview with Larry Johnson
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com


Is Donald Trump accelerating a global financial shift? As Gulf influence shifts and oil trade dynamics evolve, cracks in the petrodollar system are becoming visible. With new alliances forming and currencies competing, the balance of global power may be quietly transforming faster than expected.


#Trump #Petrodollar #GlobalEconomy #OilMarkets #Geopolitics #FinancialShift


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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