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The Economics of the Coming Crash | Dr. Marc Faber and Stefan Molyneux
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113 views • June 17, 2021
Dr Faber writes the monthly investment newsletter The Gloom Boom & Doom Report. He has also authored several books. Dr Faber funds philanthropic endeavors using some profits from newsletter subscriptions to educate Thai children. Dr. Faber has been a regular contributor to several leading publications around the world in the past, among them Forbes and International Wealth which is a sister publication of the Financial Times. He has contributed regularly to several websites such as Financial Intelligence, Asian Bond Portal, Die Welt, Finanzen, Boerse, AME Info, Swiss Radio, Apple Hong Kong and Taiwan, Quamnet, Winners, Wealth and Oriental Daily. He has also written occasionally for the International Herald Tribune, Wall Street Journal, and Borsa e Finanza.
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