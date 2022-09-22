Using Science to Refute Climate Hysteria

Dr. Howard Hayden is professor emeritus of physics at the University of Connecticut, and the author of many books on energy, science and environmental topics. He is also publisher of The Energy Advocate, www.energyadvocate.com, a monthly newsletter that promotes unbiased science and technology. A natural-born teacher, Dr. Hayden is a master of taking complex scientific subjects and breaking them down in understandable terms for the average layman.





In this video, Dr. Hayden discusses his aim in publishing The Energy Advocate: to reach the “educated layman” with truth about environmental issues in order to expose the deceptiveness and myth of man-made global warming.





