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This Is the Single Largest Civil Rights Movement to Ever Occur in Canada, says Canadian Journalist
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140 views • February 13, 2022
Sheila Gunn Reid of https://www.rebelnews.com/journalist_sheila_gunn_reid joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the state of the trucker protest in Canada that is inspiring people around the world to stand up to tyrants.
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