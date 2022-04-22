© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Η δίκη του Δρ Φάουτσι σε στρατιωτικό δικαστήριο... ??....
Follow
2
Share
Report
210 views • April 22, 2022
"Η δίκη του προδότη, εγκληματία και παιδεραστή Φάουτσι σε στρατιωτικό δικαστήριο" ....
Αναμετάδοσή από το κανάλι FOS - Freefom Of Speech
https://newtube.app/fake_pandemic/lS5eYiFμετάδωση από το κανάλι
Αναμετάδοσή από το κανάλι FOS - Freefom Of Speech
https://newtube.app/fake_pandemic/lS5eYiFμετάδωση από το κανάλι
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.