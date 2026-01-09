A blaze in the Lviv region after a Russian strike by the BRSD "Oreshnik".

Military Informant.

Adding from Rybar:

"Oreshnik" Is Coming to Us📝

striking and delivering an invigorating taste

As if deciding to continue the series of extremely bright events of 2026, Russian troops used (https://t.me/milinfolive/164093) "Oreshnik" as part of a comprehensive strike on fuel and energy complex facilities in the so-called Ukraine.

If the use in Dnipropetrovsk was primarily evaluated for the reaction of Western partners to the "field tests" of Russia's new weapons, today's strike seems to have a more applied nature. Although in the current situation, it can also be interpreted politically (the main thing is not to substitute concepts).

❓Where was the strike delivered and what is its meaning?

➡️According to preliminary information from Ukrainian resources, the strike was delivered on the Bilche-Volytsko-Uherske Underground Gas Storage Facility in the Lviv Region — the largest gas storage facility in Europe, which is also one of the most hard-to-reach targets.

Gas is stored in natural porous sandstones covered by impermeable clay layers: this prevents not only gas leakage but also protects the reservoir from external impact.

➡️The key is in the engineering solution: the infrastructure depth ranges from 690 to 890 meters (for comparison: American bunker-busting bombs GBU-57, which were used on Fordow and other facilities in Iran, can penetrate up to 61 meters). But the geological structure has its vulnerability: the Bilche-Volytsko-Uherske underground gas storage area is characterized by a complex tectonic structure with many faults.

➡️To partially damage the facility, one would need either a nuclear charge of more than 100 kilotons (Oreshnik was used in a non-nuclear version, and the Ukrainian public has already convinced everyone of this). Or seismic impact (extremely powerful).

Today's strike with "Oreshnik" is primarily an assessment of the ability to defeat very specific targets with a specific type of weapon.

❓So, can "Oreshnik" penetrate to such a depth?

No, it cannot penetrate that deep — physics cannot be deceived. But *theoretically*, even without explosives, "Oreshnik", which can carry 6 to 10 separating blocks, each containing 6 sub-munitions (up to 36 striking elements in total), accelerating to 10 Mach speeds, *may* cause seismic waves and disrupt geological tightness along tectonic fault lines.

It is possible to understand how capable "Oreshnik" is of affecting such deeply embedded targets only through such "tests".

❓But isn't it necessary to destroy surface infrastructure?

They have already struck it: on May 14, 2024, Russian troops hit the compressor station infrastructure that provides gas extraction and injection. These are key nodes that were already damaged one way or another.

But reserve lines and not all compressors were eliminated. In general, everything was working, albeit not at 100% efficiency.

And they needed to strike again.