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Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has sparked international alarm after claiming his ongoing military offensive is paving the way for the "Messiah's return." Of course he means here the Jewish Ant-Christ.
Beyond the apocalyptic rhetoric, Netanyahu openly admitted that Israel’s true objective is to manufacture the conditions to dismantle the Iranian government.
Source @TRT World
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