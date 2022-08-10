Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 12:00, August 10, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 1 ammunition depot of the 54th Mechanised Brigade in Krasnogorovka, Donetsk People's Republic. The losses on the Ukrainian side amounted to up to 30 servicemen, over 6,000 artillery shells and mortar shells of various calibres, as well as 7 vehicles.





💥As a result of the Russian Aerospace Forces' strikes on the temporary deployment points of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Andreyevka, Kharkov Region, up to 100 nationalists and over 20 units of military equipment have been destroyed.





💥As a result of Russian Aerospace Forces' strikes, the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade of AFU has lost its combat effectiveness near Peski, Donetsk People's Republic. Up to 70% of personnel has been eliminated. Most of the Ukrainians mobilised citizens to make up for the brigade's losses, refused to move to the line of contact and deserted.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️5 command posts have been hit, including those of the 46th Airmobile Brigade near Andreyevka, Kherson Region, the National Guard's Khortitsa regiment in Kushugum, Zaporozhye Region, Aidar nationalist formation in Novoselovka, Donetsk People's Republic and the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade in Nikolaev city.





▫️7 ammunition and mossile and artillery weapon depots have been destroyed near Nikolaevka, Fedorovka, Vyemka in Donetsk People's Republic and Kushugum in Zaporozhye Region.





▫️1 Gepard anti-aircraft missile and gun system supplied to Kiev regime by Germany has been destroyed near Novopavlovka, Nikolaev Region. In addition, 1 launcher of Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has been destroyed near Kramatorsk, Donetsk People's Republic.





💥As part of the counter-battery warfare 2 Ukrainian platoons of Grad MLRS, as well as 2 artillery platoons of D-20 guns and 2 platoons of D-30 howitzers at firing positions near Kirovo, Seversk and Verkhnekamenskoye of Donetsk People's Republic have been suppressed.





💥Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft have shot down 3 Ukrainian Air Force aircraft in aerial combat over the territory of Nikolaev Region: 1 Su-25 near Novokhristoforovka, 1 MiG-29 over Troitsko-Safonovo and 1 Su-27 near Novosel'e.





💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 9 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Chervonyi Yar, Andreyevka, Pervomaiskoye, Vernopol'e, Novoye in Kharkov Region, Ivanovka, Peski, Valer'yanovka in Donetsk People's Republic and on the western outskirts of Donetsk city.





▫️In addition, 2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles have been shot down in the air over Krynki, Kherson Region, and 7 shells of HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system near Novaya Kakhovka, Lyubimovka and Chervonyi Mayak, Kherson Region. Also, 4 shells of Smerch multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Veselyi Kut, Nikolaev Region.





📊In total, 267 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,720 unmanned aerial vehicles, 365 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,283 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 795 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,286 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,807 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.