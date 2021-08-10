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Ben Shapiro refers to 1/6 political prisoners as evil, deserving to rot in jail
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60 views • August 10, 2021
I’ll be on with Bill Martinez LIVE at 10am CST to talk about Ben Shapiro’s career-ending comment, where he refers to our January 6th political prisoners as being evil, and deserving to rot in jail. Come listen in as I cut him down to his actual size.
https://BillMartinezShow.com
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https://BillMartinezShow.com
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