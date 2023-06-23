UK Column: Debi Evans: DID PFIZER KNOW? A STARK BUT HONEST WARNING FROM DR NAOMI WOLF (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel UK Column at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/P0tv9pyzY2YO/
Naomi Wolf talks of her passion, determination and drive to address what she describes as the “greatest crime that has ever taken place in the history of humanity”. Read the write-up at: https://www.ukcolumn.org/video/pfizer-knew-a-stark-but-honest-warning-from-dr-naomi-wolf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.