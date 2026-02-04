617: The Cult of the Chosen Ones | Makia Freeman (Clip)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To truly understand what is happening in the world today, it is imperative to go back 400 years, to the time of the Sabbatean-Frankists and the early rise of the Rothschilds. A small, deeply embedded group of Satanists hijacked an entire religion, created splinter groups of competing factions under their control, built central banks throughout every country in the world, and even sparked both World Wars.
Makia Freeman is finally connecting all of the dots of Zionism. He is exposing the game of central banking and the ancient poison of usury, as well as explaining how Palestine was stolen through the combined efforts of British bankers, American diplomats, and even Adolf Hitler.
Hypocrazy Audiobook: https://amzn.to/4aogwms
The Octopus of Global Control Audiobook: https://amzn.to/3xu0rMm
Website: www.Macroaggressions.io
Merch Store: https://macroaggressions.dashery.com/
C60 Power: https://go.shopc60.com/PBGRT/KMKS9/
Promo Code: MACRO
Chemical Free Body: https://chemicalfreebody.com/macro/
Promo Code: MACRO
Wise Wolf Gold & Silver @ (800) 426-1836: https://macroaggressions.gold/
LegalShield: www.DontGetPushedAround.com
EMP Shield: www.EMPShield.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Christian Yordanov's Health Program: www.LiveLongerFormula.com/macro
Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/macro/
Van Man: https://vanman.shop/?ref=MACRO
Promo Code: MACRO
The Dollar Vigilante:
https://dollarvigilante.spiffy.co/a/O3wCWenlXN/4471
Nesa’s Hemp: www.NesasHemp.com
Promo Code: MACRO
Augason Farms: https://augasonfarms.com/MACRO
Activist Post: www.ActivistPost.com
Natural Blaze: www.NaturalBlaze.com
Makia Freeman: www.TheFreedomArticles.com