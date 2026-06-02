J. C. Ryle, ‘How to Be Saved’ (n.d.) | Luke 13.24 (Mirror)

Please expand for pertinent information.





𝘼 𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙩’𝙨 𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠

Pursuing, and finding, the Lord Jesus Christ is more important than any earthly endeavour. —J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance





𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚

‘Be striving to enter through the narrow door, because many, I say to you, will seek to enter, and will not be able.’

(Luke 13.24, DLNT*)

* Disciples’ Literal New Testament (2011). https://literalnewtestament.com





𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com





𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙧: I do not agree with all the views of J. C. Ryle (For example, I am at variance with Ryle’s belief in inevitable perseverance of the saints and his otherwise Amyraldian beliefs, although Amyraldianism is more faithful to the scriptures, in my view, than strict or high Calvinism.) That said, I believe the overall content of the message contained herein to be sound, and hope that it may be found edifying to the listener/viewer. —JDG





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: For conservational purposes, I have elected to mirror this content and make it available to the Brighteon viewership. It should be noted, however, that neither the mirrored video presentation contained herein nor this channel is monetised. I am therefore not compensated in any way for the publication of any mirrored content discovered on this channel. No copyright infringement is intended. —JDG





𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7FsyydUNWRk

Upload date of original source: Tuesday, 4 April 2017

Title of original source: How to be Saved! - Bishop J. C. Ryle Sermon

Channel name of original source: Christian Sermons and Audio Books

Channel address (URL) of Christian Sermons and Audio Books: https://www.youtube.com/@ChristisLord

Source for thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)

𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙖𝙡/𝙖𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙙𝙜𝙚𝙙 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚 (𝘴𝘪𝘤;; or, as written by Christian Sermons and Audio Books):

[68,525 views Apr 4, 2017]

How to be Saved! - Bishop J. C. Ryle Sermon

John 14:6 Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me."

Luke 13:24 “Make every effort to enter through the narrow door, because many, I tell you, will try to enter and will not be able to."

J. C. Ryle playlist: • J. C. Ryle

http://gracegems.org/

J. C. Ryle - (1816-1900), first Anglican bishop of Liverpool

[...]





𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚

For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting the two aforementioned links and providing positive feedback to the respective content creator(s). Thank you.





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





Audio information:

320 kbps

96000 hz

180 (one hundred and eighty) per cent volume increase





Scriptural texts: Luke 13.22–30; Matthew 7.13–14 (non-canonically arranged)

Upload date of mirror: Tuesday, 2 June 2 2026 (PDT); Wednesday, 3 June 2026 (UTC)





𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙨) | 𝗻𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Remonstrant Blogspot

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

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Fin