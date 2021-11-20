© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Solitary Seascapes 2
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • November 20, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs and video clips taken on two separate daytrips in Southwest Florida. The first section displays the awesome beauty of seascapes as viewed off the Naples Pier; the second section displays the spectacular scenery as viewed on a boat ride in the Gulf and on an island close to Bonita Beach. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.