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Should You Give Your Ex Another Chance Redonkulas.com
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80 views • January 02, 2020
The answer is no. But a convicted murderer who writes for the bloody rag that is Babe.net says yes. And feminists are taking her seriously.
Original article: https://babe.net/2018/02/15/why-you-should-give-your-ex-another-shot-and-how-to-make-it-work-when-you-do-35260
Brought to you by AssholeConsulting.com
A never-ending source of advice you probably don't want to hear.
Purchase "Burning the Midnight" on Amazon.com
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
How can you support Popp Culture?
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Other sources:
http://www.pennlive.com/midstate/index.ssf/2009/11/teen_shooter_in_lebanon_senten.html
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/09/11/men-women-prison-sentence-length-gender-gap_n_1874742.html
https://www.advocate.com/crime/2014/09/04/2-studies-prove-domestic-violence-lgbt-issue
Original article: https://babe.net/2018/02/15/why-you-should-give-your-ex-another-shot-and-how-to-make-it-work-when-you-do-35260
Brought to you by AssholeConsulting.com
A never-ending source of advice you probably don't want to hear.
Purchase "Burning the Midnight" on Amazon.com
https://www.amazon.com/Burning-Midnight-Frank-Cervi/dp/1539343804
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Other sources:
http://www.pennlive.com/midstate/index.ssf/2009/11/teen_shooter_in_lebanon_senten.html
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/09/11/men-women-prison-sentence-length-gender-gap_n_1874742.html
https://www.advocate.com/crime/2014/09/04/2-studies-prove-domestic-violence-lgbt-issue
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