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Mad Scientists Claim That Covid-19 Injection Related Myocarditis Is Mild and Resolves Quickly
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121 views • December 07, 2021
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Rare heart condition triggered by Covid vaccine is 'mild and resolves quickly', say scientists
https://archive.md/YiQQl
PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE
https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=14471
Clinical Considerations: Myocarditis and Pericarditis after Receipt of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Among Adolescents and Young Adults
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/myocarditis.html
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting October 26, 2021
https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
Tromethamine
https://www.drugs.com/cdi/tromethamine.html
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products
https://web.archive.org/web/20211002192421/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8483988/
Myocarditis Early Biopsy Allows for Tailored Regenerative Treatment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
‘It’s disappointing’: COVID-19 vaccine uptake is slow among Beaufort Co. kids, teenagers
https://archive.md/2tuS7
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Rare heart condition triggered by Covid vaccine is 'mild and resolves quickly', say scientists
https://archive.md/YiQQl
PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE
https://labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=14471
Clinical Considerations: Myocarditis and Pericarditis after Receipt of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Among Adolescents and Young Adults
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/myocarditis.html
Myopericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination: Updates from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-08-30/03-COVID-Su-508.pdf
Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting October 26, 2021
https://www.fda.gov/media/153447/download
Tromethamine
https://www.drugs.com/cdi/tromethamine.html
COVID-19 daily epidemiology update
https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/epidemiological-summary-covid-19-cases.html?redir=1
A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) in Association with COVID-19 Injectable Biological Products
https://web.archive.org/web/20211002192421/https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8483988/
Myocarditis Early Biopsy Allows for Tailored Regenerative Treatment
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3370379/
‘It’s disappointing’: COVID-19 vaccine uptake is slow among Beaufort Co. kids, teenagers
https://archive.md/2tuS7
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