Murder By Numbers: The A.I. Behind the Atlanta Massage Massacre, the London Killer Cop and the Leduc School Stabbing

On Tuesday night while I was in a Deep Dive looking into the strange story of UK Police Officer Wayne Couzens murdering attractive 33 year old Sarah Everard and while I was looking into it we had the Atlanta Massage Parlor shootings breaking while I had the Gematrinator up and running decoding the words of interest from the Cop Killer story, low and behold as I read about the Massage Massacre I started to search words and numbers from that 'fresh' event and to my surprise I found connections. I had also found the story from March 15th and the Leduc (near Edmonton, Alberta) high school stabbing of a 17 year old who would die in hospital. So I did not like how that story was being developed (insert the dead girl's father here for STRANGE) and I decided to plug the murdered girl's name into the Gematrinator and that was when I realized that Artificial Intelligence was behind these three events. Enjoy the video.Recommended video:Sarah Everard 33 PSYOPJust Tis YouTube ChannelRelated links:Heavy.comBBC Sarah Everard What Happens Next?Daily BeastFacebook NewsOneFather of teen fatally stabbed in Leduc school thanks community for supportGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app