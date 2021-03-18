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Murder By Numbers: The A.I. Behind the Atlanta Massage Massacre, the London Killer Cop and the Leduc School Stabbing
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61 views • March 18, 2021
On Tuesday night while I was in a Deep Dive looking into the strange story of UK Police Officer Wayne Couzens murdering attractive 33 year old Sarah Everard and while I was looking into it we had the Atlanta Massage Parlor shootings breaking while I had the Gematrinator up and running decoding the words of interest from the Cop Killer story, low and behold as I read about the Massage Massacre I started to search words and numbers from that 'fresh' event and to my surprise I found connections. I had also found the story from March 15th and the Leduc (near Edmonton, Alberta) high school stabbing of a 17 year old who would die in hospital. So I did not like how that story was being developed (insert the dead girl's father here for STRANGE) and I decided to plug the murdered girl's name into the Gematrinator and that was when I realized that Artificial Intelligence was behind these three events. Enjoy the video.
Recommended video:
Sarah Everard 33 PSYOP
Just Tis YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/V-MkW3RiARo
Related links:
Heavy.com
https://heavy.com/news/robert-aaron-long/?fbclid=IwAR0Vm8skOxO2hMd8ORxf4TFCN0BwuPFeOIHipjSifSZtE0fqz_zaeEiptGk
BBC Sarah Everard What Happens Next?
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-56385657
Daily Beast
https://www.thedailybeast.com/seven-killed-in-shootings-at-atlanta-spas?ref=home
Facebook NewsOne
https://www.facebook.com/NewsOneOfficial/posts/3811594115562629
https://www.facebook.com/groups/crabapplefirstbaptistchurch
Father of teen fatally stabbed in Leduc school thanks community for support
https://globalnews.ca/news/7701419/leduc-jennifer-winkler-school-stabbing-alberta/
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Recommended video:
Sarah Everard 33 PSYOP
Just Tis YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/V-MkW3RiARo
Related links:
Heavy.com
https://heavy.com/news/robert-aaron-long/?fbclid=IwAR0Vm8skOxO2hMd8ORxf4TFCN0BwuPFeOIHipjSifSZtE0fqz_zaeEiptGk
BBC Sarah Everard What Happens Next?
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-56385657
Daily Beast
https://www.thedailybeast.com/seven-killed-in-shootings-at-atlanta-spas?ref=home
Facebook NewsOne
https://www.facebook.com/NewsOneOfficial/posts/3811594115562629
https://www.facebook.com/groups/crabapplefirstbaptistchurch
Father of teen fatally stabbed in Leduc school thanks community for support
https://globalnews.ca/news/7701419/leduc-jennifer-winkler-school-stabbing-alberta/
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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