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Murder By Numbers: The A.I. Behind the Atlanta Massage Massacre, the London Killer Cop and the Leduc School Stabbing
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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61 views • March 18, 2021
On Tuesday night while I was in a Deep Dive looking into the strange story of UK Police Officer Wayne Couzens murdering attractive 33 year old Sarah Everard and while I was looking into it we had the Atlanta Massage Parlor shootings breaking while I had the Gematrinator up and running decoding the words of interest from the Cop Killer story, low and behold as I read about the Massage Massacre I started to search words and numbers from that 'fresh' event and to my surprise I found connections. I had also found the story from March 15th and the Leduc (near Edmonton, Alberta) high school stabbing of a 17 year old who would die in hospital. So I did not like how that story was being developed (insert the dead girl's father here for STRANGE) and I decided to plug the murdered girl's name into the Gematrinator and that was when I realized that Artificial Intelligence was behind these three events. Enjoy the video.

Recommended video:

Sarah Everard 33 PSYOP
Just Tis YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/V-MkW3RiARo

Related links:

Heavy.com
https://heavy.com/news/robert-aaron-long/?fbclid=IwAR0Vm8skOxO2hMd8ORxf4TFCN0BwuPFeOIHipjSifSZtE0fqz_zaeEiptGk

BBC Sarah Everard What Happens Next?
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-london-56385657

Daily Beast
https://www.thedailybeast.com/seven-killed-in-shootings-at-atlanta-spas?ref=home

Facebook NewsOne
https://www.facebook.com/NewsOneOfficial/posts/3811594115562629

https://www.facebook.com/groups/crabapplefirstbaptistchurch

Father of teen fatally stabbed in Leduc school thanks community for support
https://globalnews.ca/news/7701419/leduc-jennifer-winkler-school-stabbing-alberta/

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Keywords
algorithmsgematria
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