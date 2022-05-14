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WARNING! Two Rumble.com Strikes in one Day! [14.05.2022]
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22 views • May 14, 2022
Follow the Fucking Money, Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Bible Verses About Greed:
Proverbs 15:27 'He who is greedy for gain troubles his own house, but he who hates bribes will live.'
Proverbs 1:19 'So are the ways of everyone who is greedy for gain. It takes away the life of its owners.'
1 Corinthians 5:11 'But now I am writing you that you must not associate with anyone who calls himself a brother but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or a slanderer, a drunkard or a swindler. With such a man do not even eat.'
Proverbs 28:22 'A stingy man is eager to get rich and is unaware that poverty awaits him.'
Proverbs 28:25 'A greedy man stirs up dissension, but he who trusts in the LORD will prosper'
Mark 8:36 'What good is it for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?'
Luke 12:15 'Then he said to them, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.”
1 Corinthians 6:10 'nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.'
Ephesians 5:5 'For of this you can be sure: No immoral, impure or greedy person-such a man is an idolater-has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God'
The Movie 'Great Pyramid K 2019' (Director Fehmi Krasniqi) [01.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TQ8HM1LqFXP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
'2000 Mules' Documentary [May 2, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/plQHUyGeLymo/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Music: Gasolin: 'The Last Jim'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiFnP_jj38I
and 'Pas på svinget i Solrød'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UdzGtM4Whc
Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Sick Danish 'welfare' system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
Bible Verses About Greed:
Proverbs 15:27 'He who is greedy for gain troubles his own house, but he who hates bribes will live.'
Proverbs 1:19 'So are the ways of everyone who is greedy for gain. It takes away the life of its owners.'
1 Corinthians 5:11 'But now I am writing you that you must not associate with anyone who calls himself a brother but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolater or a slanderer, a drunkard or a swindler. With such a man do not even eat.'
Proverbs 28:22 'A stingy man is eager to get rich and is unaware that poverty awaits him.'
Proverbs 28:25 'A greedy man stirs up dissension, but he who trusts in the LORD will prosper'
Mark 8:36 'What good is it for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?'
Luke 12:15 'Then he said to them, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.”
1 Corinthians 6:10 'nor thieves nor the greedy nor drunkards nor slanderers nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.'
Ephesians 5:5 'For of this you can be sure: No immoral, impure or greedy person-such a man is an idolater-has any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God'
The Movie 'Great Pyramid K 2019' (Director Fehmi Krasniqi) [01.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1TQ8HM1LqFXP/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
'2000 Mules' Documentary [May 2, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/plQHUyGeLymo/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Music: Gasolin: 'The Last Jim'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiFnP_jj38I
and 'Pas på svinget i Solrød'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UdzGtM4Whc
Kim Osbøl - Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Sick Danish 'welfare' system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/KimOsboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel
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