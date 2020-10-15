HOT OR NOT?

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57 views • October 15, 2020
Recent scientific studies show a connection between physical attractiveness and right-leaning political beliefs. Stefan Molyneux looks at the recent scientific data and offers a fresh perspective on how the desire to acquire resources offers an explanation for this information.
Study: Intelligence and Physical Attractiveness: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289610001315
Study: Effects of physical attractiveness on political beliefs: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/politics-and-the-life-sciences/article/effects-of-physical-attractiveness-on-political-beliefs/D5214D0CAE37EE5947B7BF29762547EE
Beautiful People Really Are More Attractive
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-scientific-fundamentalist/201012/beautiful-people-really-are-more-intelligent
The Truth About Welfare: Past, Present and Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XooUY4p4RaY
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Study: Intelligence and Physical Attractiveness: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160289610001315
Study: Effects of physical attractiveness on political beliefs: https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/politics-and-the-life-sciences/article/effects-of-physical-attractiveness-on-political-beliefs/D5214D0CAE37EE5947B7BF29762547EE
Beautiful People Really Are More Attractive
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/the-scientific-fundamentalist/201012/beautiful-people-really-are-more-intelligent
The Truth About Welfare: Past, Present and Future
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XooUY4p4RaY
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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