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Great Speech Of Dr Rodolfo Ragonesi - "We Need To Know Our Basic Rights" - Valletta Children's Voice Protest
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12 views • December 26, 2021
Great speech done by Dr Rodolfo Ragonesi - "We Need To Know Our Basic Rights"
Children's Voice Protest
18th Dec 2021 - Valletta
@ 18:30 near the Parliament
Children's Voice Protest
18th Dec 2021 - Valletta
@ 18:30 near the Parliament
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