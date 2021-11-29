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Great Virus Deception, Historic Radiation Secret, Power Of Human Energy Systems/Chi.(Frances Leader)
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33 views • November 29, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sZTRfeQ522CH/
Ramola D Report #271
Expansive conversation with science writer and researcher Frances Leader on the Great Virus Deception behind the COVID-19 pandemic-fraud, the great secrets of EMF harms across a whole century of advancing irradiation of all life and humans, and the dark and dismal synthetic-biology-charged future for all organic life envisioned by such anti-human, anti-life globalists as Jeff Bezos and his Pharaonic friends, versus the power of natural life, human energy systems and how we can influence the flow of EMF energy inside our own bodies--what the Chinese call Chi--through simple breathing and martial arts practices such as Tai Chi and Qi Gong.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Follow Frances Leader
At Twitter: @DorsetGrannie
At Hive Blog: https://hive.blog/@francesleader
New article by Frances Leader:
WEAPONISED ELECTRO-MAGNETIC FREQUENCIES
https://hive.blog/proofofbrain/@francesleader/weaponised-electro-magnetic-frequencies
Articles by Frances Leader referenced in and related to the podcast:
NO ONE HAS PROVED THAT COVID19 EXISTS - A collection of the evidence/
https://hive.blog/news/@francesleader/no-one-has-proved-that-covid19-exists-a-collection-of-the-evidence
EMAIL EXCHANGE WITH MHRA - SARSCov2 mRNA genomic sequence is SYNTHETIC (3rd Edition))/
https://hive.blog/proofofbrain/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-mhra-sarscov2-mrna-genomic-sequence-is-synthetic-3rd-edition
THE VIROLOGY DECEPTION
https://hive.blog/informationwar/@francesleader/the-virology-deception
5G = SARSCov2/
https://hive.blog/gems/@francesleader/5g-sarscov2
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
Ramola D Report #271
Expansive conversation with science writer and researcher Frances Leader on the Great Virus Deception behind the COVID-19 pandemic-fraud, the great secrets of EMF harms across a whole century of advancing irradiation of all life and humans, and the dark and dismal synthetic-biology-charged future for all organic life envisioned by such anti-human, anti-life globalists as Jeff Bezos and his Pharaonic friends, versus the power of natural life, human energy systems and how we can influence the flow of EMF energy inside our own bodies--what the Chinese call Chi--through simple breathing and martial arts practices such as Tai Chi and Qi Gong.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Follow Frances Leader
At Twitter: @DorsetGrannie
At Hive Blog: https://hive.blog/@francesleader
New article by Frances Leader:
WEAPONISED ELECTRO-MAGNETIC FREQUENCIES
https://hive.blog/proofofbrain/@francesleader/weaponised-electro-magnetic-frequencies
Articles by Frances Leader referenced in and related to the podcast:
NO ONE HAS PROVED THAT COVID19 EXISTS - A collection of the evidence/
https://hive.blog/news/@francesleader/no-one-has-proved-that-covid19-exists-a-collection-of-the-evidence
EMAIL EXCHANGE WITH MHRA - SARSCov2 mRNA genomic sequence is SYNTHETIC (3rd Edition))/
https://hive.blog/proofofbrain/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-mhra-sarscov2-mrna-genomic-sequence-is-synthetic-3rd-edition
THE VIROLOGY DECEPTION
https://hive.blog/informationwar/@francesleader/the-virology-deception
5G = SARSCov2/
https://hive.blog/gems/@francesleader/5g-sarscov2
RAMOLA D REPORTS:
FREE YOURSELF FROM THE MATRIX OF MORTGAGES, DEBT, AND RIGGED COURTS:
Sign in to the Matrix Freedom platform for more information:
https://matrixfreedom.life/know-the-biggest-secret/?code=15059&;ag=Ramola%20D
DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND
Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE Monthly, SUPPORT MY WORK:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
CONTACT WITH REFERRALS FOR INTERVIEWS, INFO:
[email protected]
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