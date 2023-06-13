REINER FUELLMICH - Truth Summit 6/12/23

Reiner Fuellmich's father, a policeman, cared about justice and hated it when he was told to drop a case - political interference. Like father, like son. Reiner Fuellmich has gone after corrupt banks and car manufacturers, and most recently those responsible for the plandemic. Over a hundred interviews. A Grand Jury before the Court of Public Opinion. And now?
