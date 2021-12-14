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Telling the truth about Santa Claus
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98 views • December 14, 2021
How to share the Father Christmas story with your children in a way that wont mess with their minds.
For more details on these ideas visit https://lawfulrebel.com/santa-claus-truth
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For more details on these ideas visit https://lawfulrebel.com/santa-claus-truth
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
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Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
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