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9MM Ammo BANNED?!? | Making Sense of the Madness
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892 views • June 01, 2022
Can you believe this?
Joe Biden was caught on film talking about the ban and removal of all 9mm ammo taking weapons as that kind of bullet “can remove a lung from your body”.
What Biden needs to know is that the 2nd Amendment is absolute and truly means SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-509/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Joe Biden was caught on film talking about the ban and removal of all 9mm ammo taking weapons as that kind of bullet “can remove a lung from your body”.
What Biden needs to know is that the 2nd Amendment is absolute and truly means SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/msom-ep-509/
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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