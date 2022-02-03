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Gen. Flynn: Open Border "Invasion" Aided by Biden to "Destroy" USA
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21 views • February 03, 2022
The Biden administration-orchestrated "invasion" of at least 3 million illegal immigrants across the open U.S. border from over 150 nations represents an existential threat to the survival of the United States, warned former National Security Advisor Gen. Mike Flynn in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the U.S.-Mexico border. During his trip to the border, U.S. Border Patrol agents told Flynn the system is "absolutely broken." That is because there is "zero leadership" due to White House and Homeland Security policies, Flynn explained. To save America, citizens must take the country back at the local level, restore our Republican form of government, and hold politicians accountable.
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