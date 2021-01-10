© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moral Case against masking, social isolation, lockdowns, etc.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
170 views • January 10, 2021
In the space of one minute, Del Bigtree states the moral case why no one has the right to limit or restrict your freedom because of their susceptibility to an infection.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.