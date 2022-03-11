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A breaking report by Margot Cleveland at The Federalist reveals Special Prosecutor John Durham is also investigating the alleged 2016 DNC server hack. Recall, the DNC in the Spring of 2016 claimed their servers were hacked by Russian hacking groups dubbed ‘Fancy Bear’ and ‘Cozy Bear.’ The FBI, under Director Comey’s leadership at the time, asked the DNC to hand over their servers as part of the government’s investigation into the hacking. The DNC refused to give the FBI their servers and outsourced the investigation to Crowdstrike.
Special Guest: Dan Schultz, Esq., has been a leading force for change in the Republican Party for many years. As an elected Arizona Republican Party Precinct Committeeman and state committeeman, a veteran, an attorney, and an author, Mr. Shultz has over ten years of “in the trenches” experience in all aspects of political party governance, and campaigns for both political party and political office candidates. https://precinctstrategy.com/
🚨SHOW ARCHIVE: EP 2853-6PM MAJOR: DURHAM "RE-INVESTIGATING" 2016 DNC SERVER HACK INVESTIGATION https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/20385
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