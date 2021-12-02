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DECEMBER 1, 2021 MAGA FAMILY FEUD EXAMINES KYLE RITTENHOUSE’S HANDLER & VACCINES ARE BIOWEAPONS!
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101 views • December 02, 2021
DECEMBER 1, 2021 MAGA FAMILY FEUD EXAMINES KYLE RITTENHOUSE’S HANDLER & VACCINES ARE BIOWEAPONS!
STEELTRUTH WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST LIVESTREAMING https://www.steeltruth.com
SPECIAL GUESTS:
1. GORDON ROSE https://gordonrose.tv
2. ALFIE OAKES https://www.oakesfarms.com/alfie-oakes/
3. LI-MENG YAN
SHOW DESCRIPTION:
The MAGA Family Feud takes an interesting twist when investigative journalist, Gordon Rose, joins to discuss the disgraced Navy Seal, David Hancock and his relationship with Kyle Rittenhouse and Lin Wood. Is there more depth to the bad actors in the deep state than we could have imagined?
STEELTRUTH WEEKNIGHTS 9PM EST LIVESTREAMING https://www.steeltruth.com
SPECIAL GUESTS:
1. GORDON ROSE https://gordonrose.tv
2. ALFIE OAKES https://www.oakesfarms.com/alfie-oakes/
3. LI-MENG YAN
SHOW DESCRIPTION:
The MAGA Family Feud takes an interesting twist when investigative journalist, Gordon Rose, joins to discuss the disgraced Navy Seal, David Hancock and his relationship with Kyle Rittenhouse and Lin Wood. Is there more depth to the bad actors in the deep state than we could have imagined?
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