Just some of the things you have been lied to about:
"Democracy doesn't exist."
"Fluoride isn't for your teeth—it's for your brain."
"Injections don't save lives—they ruin them."
"Education doesn't make people smarter—it makes them indoctrinated."
"Doctors don't know about health—they only know about drugs."
"And the Sun isn't the enemy—sunscreen is."
"Everything that we have been taught is complete garbage."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
