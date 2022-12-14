Fetal DEMISE, Exponential Rise! PostPartum RN Blows Whistle On Shocking Internal Data & Baby Deaths - SHOTS FIRED - DEANNA LORRAINE

IN ORDER TO PARTNER WITH BOTH BRIGHTEON AND SECURELIFE CONSIDER -----
CLICKING ON https://bit.ly/2ZN3MlP BEFORE SHOPPING THE BRIGHTEON STORE
Start Your Day With A One Year Daily Audio Bible Reading With Commentary At https://oneyearbibleonline.com/daily-oyb/?version=50&startmmdd=0101
Study Through The Whole Bible In Five Years With The Online Chapter By Chapter Audio Bible Study, 'Thru The Bible,' With J Vernon McGee https://www.oneplace.com/ministries/thru-the-bible-with-j-vernon-mcgee/
Consider stopping by to visit our page at https://www.givesendgo.com/omegafellowship
Thanks to our Friends and Visitors who stop by to watch our channel, and who like and subscribe. SecureLife is an outreach of Omega Fellowship, together walking and talking with Christ on the road and in our homes, the two main places where we spend our lives, where Christ spent most of His ministry! Strong Homes Build Strong Nations!
A decadent nation without repentance is a nation without hope. WE MUST HAVE REVIVAL!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.