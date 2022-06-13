Kent from TAP speaks at the ACGC. 12 July 2022.

Kent Brown from The Australia Project speaks at the Awake Community Gold Coast weekly meeting. 12th July, 2022.





Kent speaks of upcoming TAP initiatives, the importance of local community groups and the evils of GovCo and what it's gonna take to win this war.





A must watch for anyone who believes in freedom and taking responsibility for yourself.





https://theaustraliaproject.org





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Thanks for watching.





Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.





The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





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