Pelosi, Schumer & Co requested Tanks, Armoured Humvees, etc | Kash Patel

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Kash Patel just revealed that Pelosi, Schumer & Co were calling them (the DoD) during the “insurrection” and asking for M1 Abrams tanks, APC’s (armored personnel carriers) and humvees plated up with machine guns to come to the Capitol. Literally stuff you see rolling down the street in Afghanistan.
“It was an optics play.”
It was all a big show to make it look like a war zone.