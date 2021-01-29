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Before & After Salvation: Growing Strong in Jesus Christ
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23 views • January 29, 2021
King James Version Bible references: Matthew 7:13-14; John 14:15; Luke 8:9-15; 1 Peter 1:23; John 3:3; Mark 16:16; John 3:5; Matthew 28:19; Acts 2:38-39; Acts 4:10-12; Matthew 6:33
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
For more Biblical guidance for women of faith:
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
Abby Elizabeth may be emailed at: [email protected]
For more Biblical guidance for women of faith:
https://www.youtube.com/c/EarthenVessels
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