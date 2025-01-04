😢UN Permanent Observer of Palestine Riyad Mansour, tearfully read out a message from a doctor in the Gaza Strip who was killed in an Israeli airstrike

The Permanent Observer of Palestine to the UN, Riyad Mansour, tearfully read out a message from a doctor in the Gaza Strip who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Dr. Mahmoud Abu Nujaila, who worked at Al-Awda Hospital, wrote: "Those who remain until the end will tell the story. We did everything we could. Remember us."

This message was found on the hospital's board, where he worked until his death.