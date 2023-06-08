Five Amazing Videos You Need To Watch Now!

The TimeKeeper presents a list of entertaining and enlightening videos for your consideration. The selected videos relay messages of education, exploration and human ingenuity.
Video Links:
Video 1 - Tricking Advertisers With Adverts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43Mw-f6vIbo
Video 2 – James May at the Edge of Space
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtsZaDbxCgM
Video 3 – Ferrari 312PB Scale Model
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeUMDY01uUA
Video 4 – 30 Days Timelapse at Sea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHrCI9eSJGQ
Video 5 – The Secret of Oz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rmc8GDlyAQg
Bonus Video – Datum and Measurement
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kF4Z91y-sXU&t=724s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.