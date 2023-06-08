Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Five Amazing Videos You Need To Watch Now!
100 views
channel image
The TimeKeeper Journeys
Published 21 hours ago |

The TimeKeeper presents a list of entertaining and enlightening videos for your consideration. The selected videos relay messages of education, exploration and human ingenuity.


Video Links:

Video 1 - Tricking Advertisers With Adverts

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43Mw-f6vIbo


Video 2 – James May at the Edge of Space

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtsZaDbxCgM


Video 3 – Ferrari 312PB Scale Model

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeUMDY01uUA


Video 4 – 30 Days Timelapse at Sea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHrCI9eSJGQ


Video 5 – The Secret of Oz

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rmc8GDlyAQg


Bonus Video – Datum and Measurement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kF4Z91y-sXU&t=724s

Keywords
educationinspirationalcreative

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket