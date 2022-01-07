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REDUX & ROBOT, Let's Play: XENOSAGA Epsiode 1: Der Wille zur Macht(BLIND)
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2 views • January 07, 2022
#ENVtuber #LetsPlay #Xenosaga
Moonliightkun delves into Xenosaga once more to enjoy the thrilling space opera JRPG...and not because our previous data was lost. Sit back and relax as Moonliightkun plays with wonder, shock and laughs.
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Moonliightkun delves into Xenosaga once more to enjoy the thrilling space opera JRPG...and not because our previous data was lost. Sit back and relax as Moonliightkun plays with wonder, shock and laughs.
Socials:
https://twitter.com/Moonliightarti1
https://www.facebook.com/smolplanet/
https://www.pixiv.net/en/users/58968083
https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=moonliightartist
https://www.instagram.com/moonliightartist
https://poa.st/@Moonliightartist
Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3UxRTwmGnvGvogHvqzmoQ
Support our artwork/Buy merch/Donate to us@:
https://Moonliightkun.redbubble.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/Moonliighttopia
https://www.deviantart.com/moonliightartist/shop
https://allmylinks.com/moonliightartist?ref=sskf
https://flow.page/moonliightartist
https://il.ink/Moonliightartist
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