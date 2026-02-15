© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏏NEPAL VS WEST INDIES T20 WORLD CUP 2026! Super 8 vs Survival in Mumbai – Who Wins?
West Indies face Nepal in Match 25 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 15, 2026. West Indies are unbeaten in Group C and can secure Super 8 qualification with a win, while Nepal must beat the Caribbean giants to keep their hopes alive after two opening‑match losses.
