🏏NEPAL VS WEST INDIES T20 WORLD CUP 2026! Super 8 vs Survival in Mumbai – Who Wins?
News Plus Globe
News Plus Globe
3 views • 2 days ago

🏏NEPAL VS WEST INDIES T20 WORLD CUP 2026! Super 8 vs Survival in Mumbai – Who Wins?

https://www.newsplusglobe.com/

West Indies face Nepal in Match 25 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 15, 2026. West Indies are unbeaten in Group C and can secure Super 8 qualification with a win, while Nepal must beat the Caribbean giants to keep their hopes alive after two opening‑match losses.

#WIvsNEP #T20WorldCup2026 #WestIndies #NepalCricket #Cricket #WankhedeStadium #T20 #ICC #CricketHighlights #AssociateCricket

icc mens t20 world cup 2026wankhede stadium mumbairohit paudel nepalsuper 8 qualificationt20 world cup 2026 highlightswest indies vs nepal 2026wi vs nep t20 world cupwest indies vs nepal group cshimron hetmyer west indiessandeep lamichhane
