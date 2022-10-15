WINDSOR VACCINE CLINIC STEVE FORSYTH OCT 11 2022

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https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/the-vaccine-death-report/2229/15
A quote from Steve Forsyth 11th October 2022 : ‘Someone here has to have the courage to do the right thing because children are dying’.
On 11th October 2022 a small group of men & women, which included British ex. military, legal professionals & ex. police attended a vaccination clinic in Windsor, UK.