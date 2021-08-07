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Zohar StarGate: A Female Pharaoh Who Ruled Egypt 200 Years before Cleopatra [06.08.2021]
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23 views • August 07, 2021
- The Untold Story of a Female Pharaoh Who Ruled Egypt before Cleopatra
Arsinoë II Philadelphus ruled Egypt with her brother- husband Ptolemy II Philadelphus. In a remarkably rare occurrence in the ancient world she was actually worshipped as a goddess by both Egyptians and Greeks and was closely involved in establishing the cult of the Ptolemaic royal family.. Recent research into an elusive ancient Egyptian crown has revealed that the importance of Arsinoe has been covered up and overshadowed by her far more famous descendant. A Swedish researcher has ignored accepted ancient Egyptian chronology and argued that Queen Arsinoë (Arsin-ow-ee) II ruled ancient Egypt as a female pharaoh, predating Cleopatra by 200 years.
5,355 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E8PswpJN_2A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Arsinoë II Philadelphus ruled Egypt with her brother- husband Ptolemy II Philadelphus. In a remarkably rare occurrence in the ancient world she was actually worshipped as a goddess by both Egyptians and Greeks and was closely involved in establishing the cult of the Ptolemaic royal family.. Recent research into an elusive ancient Egyptian crown has revealed that the importance of Arsinoe has been covered up and overshadowed by her far more famous descendant. A Swedish researcher has ignored accepted ancient Egyptian chronology and argued that Queen Arsinoë (Arsin-ow-ee) II ruled ancient Egypt as a female pharaoh, predating Cleopatra by 200 years.
5,355 views Premiered 23 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
460K subscribers
https://youtu.be/E8PswpJN_2A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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