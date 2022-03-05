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Tucker Carlson: Why Didn't We See This Coming?
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60 views • March 05, 2022
Tucker: Why Didn't We See This Coming?
If You Listen to the Language used by Kamala Harris, Including The Voice
You're hearing Evidence of an Intellectually Challenged Moron, who is Apparently Vice President of the USA
Sending This Dumb Bitch into Any Grown up Environment, Would be Little Different too The UK sending in Truss to Attempt The Same End..
🙄 Oh.. My bad. We did, she Screwed Up - And was Basically told Fuck off !!
If You Listen to the Language used by Kamala Harris, Including The Voice
You're hearing Evidence of an Intellectually Challenged Moron, who is Apparently Vice President of the USA
Sending This Dumb Bitch into Any Grown up Environment, Would be Little Different too The UK sending in Truss to Attempt The Same End..
🙄 Oh.. My bad. We did, she Screwed Up - And was Basically told Fuck off !!
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