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FLAT EARTH EXPLAINED- THE ELITE HAS LIED TO ALL OF US SINCE BIRTH- WAKE UP!
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881 views • October 10, 2021
Evidence that the earth is FLAT. They have succeded indoctrinating us to believe it is round, (easier to control all of us). Search for admiring Byrd expedition to the South Pole, see all the evidence and do your own research. This video is not made to make you believe but to help you wake up and make you think, do your own research and open your eyes. It is the time to wake up and make a change. Schools are full of fake information:NASA,MEDICINE,GENDER ETC ETC ETC
WATCH ADMIRANT RICHARD E BIRD INTERVIEW HERE BEFORE HE WAS KILLED
https://www.brighteon.com/287b5e70-3fda-4ffa-a56e-5f14411ba4ab
WATCH ADMIRANT RICHARD E BIRD INTERVIEW HERE BEFORE HE WAS KILLED
https://www.brighteon.com/287b5e70-3fda-4ffa-a56e-5f14411ba4ab
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