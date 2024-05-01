Lying alone on the cold snow, that dog felt even more scared than if he had broken his leg

Pitiful Animal





April 30, 2024





Lying on the cold snow made her feel no more pain.

A kind person found her and took her into care.

After an ultrasound and X-ray, she broke 3 ribs.

To understand what was going on with her, we decided to take her to Moscow for an MRI

If everything was intact then simply removing the edema with medication and let the bone grow together.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

