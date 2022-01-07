Ballot Harvesting in GA Exposed & 40% Increase in Deaths

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Morticians are experiencing record numbers of funerals. And life insurance executives say they have never seen so many payouts for a record number of deaths.
Is the unusual number of deaths linked to the rise in talks about a civil war in the USA? Do the Needle Nazis fear that the vaccinated will go berserk when they discover they were tricked into taking the Covid death shot?
Deaths increase by 40% in Q3 and Q4 of 2021. Scott Davison, the CEO of OneAmerica, a $100 billion insurance company based out of Indiana, has come out publicly and stated that based on life insurance claims, the death rate has skyrocketed an unprecedented 40% among those between the ages of 18 and 64, based on the 3rd quarter and into the 4th quarter of 2021
Link to article
https://vaccineimpact.com/2022/crisis-in-america-deaths-up-40-among-those-aged-18-64-based-on-life-insurance-claims-for-2021-after-covid-19-vaccine-roll-outs/
Ballot Harvesting in GA
https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ballot-trafficking-whistleblower-comes-forward-in-georgia/
If you’ve been vaccinated and want to be proactive to heal yourself from the bio-weapon, Gene Decode can tell you the things you can do and take to help get rid of the horrific ingredients in the death shot to protect yourself.
https://blessedforservice.org/
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