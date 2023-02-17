REAL PROBLEMS WITH U.S. RAILROADS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For years, railroad corporations have been cutting key personnel in an effort to maximize profits at the expense of safety. As the Ohio disaster unfolds, a coverup appears to be taking place regarding the environmental and water contamination.
#EastPalestine #NorfolkSouthern #Ohio
POSTED: February 17, 2023