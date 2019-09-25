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Impeachment: Intro to "high Crimes and Misdemeanors"
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11 views • September 25, 2019
The Constitution states “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
It is clear officers can be impeached and removed for major crimes, but what is a “high . . . Misdemeanor?”
Path to Liberty: September 25, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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It is clear officers can be impeached and removed for major crimes, but what is a “high . . . Misdemeanor?”
Path to Liberty: September 25, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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