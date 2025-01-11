BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Prisoners Of War"; Palestinian POWs Speak, EP7: Fadia Al-Barghouthi
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
99 views • 3 months ago

Fadia Al-Barghouthi, from Deir Ghassaneh village, was arrested by the Israeli occupation forces during the Al-Aqsa Flood battle on February 22, 2024 and released in May 2024. Her son, Basel Al-Barghouthi, was also arrested during the war and has recently been freed. She is the wife of the freed prisoner Mahmoud Al-Barghouthi (Abu Amr). Fadia began her academic journey at the Teachers’ Training Institute, later earning bachelor’s degree in English Literature and a Master’s degree in English Language Teaching Methods from Birzeit University. She worked as an English teacher for 18 years and is now an English Language Supervisor at the Birzeit Directorate of Education, with a cumulative 30 years of expertise in the field of education.


 فادية البرغوثي من قرية دير غسانة اعتقلت من قبل قوات الاحتلال الصهيوني خلال حرب طوفان الأقصى بتاريخ (22\2\2024)، وتحررت خلال شهر أيار\2024، وتم اعتقال ابنها باسل البرغوثي خلال الحرب وتحرر مؤخراً من السجن، وزوجة الأسير المحرر محمود البرغوثي (أبو عمر). بدأت دراستها في معهد المعلمات ومن ثم استكملت تعليمها في جامعة بيرزيت في اللقب الأول في برنامج الأدب الإنجليزي، واللقب الثاني أساليب تدريس لغة انجليزية. عملت مدة 18 عام كمدرسة لغة انجليزية، والآن تعمل مشرفة لغة انجليزية في مديرية تربية بيرزيت؛ أي لها خبرة في المجال التعليمي منذ 30 عام. 


Host: Fairouz Salameh

Camera/Montage: Mohammad Somrain

Episode Recorded on: 3\12\2024

Keywords
israelpalestinegazawest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
